Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosting forum to help veterans gain access to the internet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Though we are in the digital age, several rural communities in Colorado still do not have access to high-speed internet. To help, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting an event today that will talk about how veterans can gain access to the internet.

You might be wondering what the state’s digital access plan is. It’s a federally funded program that provides internet access to rural communities. The program will help low-income families, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Colorado has been awarded $876,000 to bring this program to life. The plan will help veterans learn how to video chat, pay bills online or apply for remote jobs. Transportation, and internet care like telehealth is a service veteran who cannot travel rely heavily on. Increasing internet services to rural communities will help.

“A veteran can get help that needs medication but cannot travel, talk to a doctor, be able to prescribe the medication that they need so access to care is critical and this is just a way to get increased access to care,” said Robert McLaughlin, executive director at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

“We know that in the veteran community, seeing and touching somebody is important and getting the care and understanding that someone is with you. But sometimes the starting point is doing something over the internet to at least start the conversation. It allows quicker access and that’s just one of the things I think this will do to help, especially our rural veterans,” said McLaughlin.



The forum is today at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. It is open to the public to attend.

The purpose of this event is to get feedback from local veterans to improve the plan if needed.

