Mt. Carmel to provide Turkeys for Troops this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center plans to provide turkeys to over 1,200 active-duty military members this year.

This is the fourth year that Mt. Carmel has done the Turkeys for Troops event.

“Mt. Carmel is dedicated to helping military members in uniform, as well as veterans and their families. This is just one of the ways we show our support, particularly when budgets are tight during the holidays.” Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s executive director

Volunteers from the Colorado Springs Rotary Club will be giving turkeys to representatives from Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at 530 Communication Circle.





