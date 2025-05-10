'Movers for Moms' delivers hope for Mother's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A national moving company is continuing a heartfelt local tradition, using the Mother's Day season as a way to give back.

The "Movers for Moms" campaign created by Two Men and a Truck began nearly 18 years ago and expanded to Colorado Springs 16 years ago. Each spring, the company collects essential items for mothers in need.

This year, they donated more than 2,100 items to Dream Center Mary’s Home, a local nonprofit offering long-term, trauma-informed housing and support for single mothers and their children who are rebuilding their lives after experiencing homelessness.

"One of the core things we share is helping others," said Jackson Wibbels, Operations Manager at Two Men and a Truck. "When we're linked by that purpose, powerful things can happen."

The donated items included the following:



toiletries

diapers

wipes

canned goods

other basic necessities

Organizers hope to reach 3,000 donations next year, emphasizing that even small contributions make a big difference.

"If everyone in Colorado Springs gave just one item, we could create real change," said Wibbels. "It’s about helping one another become better."

The Movers for Moms collection typically runs from February through Mother’s Day. Donations are accepted annually at the Two Men and a Truck location on Fillmore Ridge Heights, which is located off of West Fillmore Street.

You can find other drop-off locations on Two Men and a Truck's Facebook page.

