Motorcyclist who died in crash on Southgate Road identified by El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who died in a crash involving a trash truck has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 66-year-old John Elrod.

Elrod was riding a motorcycle when the crash occurred. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On the afternoon of April 16, a trash truck had stopped at the traffic light to turn east on East Cheyenne Road at Southgate Road, along with another car.

Police say that when the light turned green, the car and the trash truck waited briefly, but then proceeded to enter the intersection to turn.

Elrod was traveling westbound, and police say that he failed to stop at the red light, entered the intersection, and hit the front of the car before being lodged under the front of the trash truck.

According to CSPD, the trash truck driver knew that the motorcycle had hit the truck, but didn't know that Elrod was underneath the truck.

Original coverage:

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a trash truck, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on April 16 at the intersection of East Cheyenne Road and Southgate Road, which is located south of the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.

&amp;lt;br/&amp;gt;

According to CSPD, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

___





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.