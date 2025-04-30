Motorcyclist who died following a crash in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist who died in a crash earlier this month near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the motorcyclist was 20-year-old Chelsie Willing.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Prospect Street, which is located northwest of Memorial Park.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a car was traveling southbound on North Prospect Street. They say the car stopped at a stop sign before driving into the roadway.

CSPD says Willing was traveling westbound and hit the car at the intersection.

When officers arrived, they located Willing in the roadway. They say despite lifesaving measures, Willing died at the scene.

This was the ninth traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say that at this time last year, there were 16 traffic deaths. CSPD also says that in the last 365 days, there have been 42 traffic deaths.

