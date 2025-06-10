Motorcyclist who died after crash on Peterson Road last month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The motorcyclist who died following a crash at Peterson Road and Hawk Wind Boulevard last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 18-year-old Dylan Davis.

An investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) discovered Davis was traveling northbound on Peterson Road when he collided with a vehicle.

This was the 15th deadly crash in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 24 traffic deaths.

Background Information

A motorcyclist, later identified as Davis, is dead following a crash last month, according to CSPD.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 at the intersection of Peterson Road and Hawk Wind Boulevard, which is located southwest of the Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road intersection.

According to CSPD, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Davis was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

