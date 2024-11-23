Motorcyclist who died after crash at I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist who died following an accident at I-25 and West Garden of the Gods Road earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 54-year-old Spencer Cooreman.

This is the 46th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 45 traffic deaths.

Background Information

Police say a motorcyclist is dead following an accident at Garden of the Gods and I-25 on Sunday, November 3.

This was the second deadly accident involving a motorcycle that day after another rider died in an accident in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say this accident shut down eastbound lanes of West Garden of the Gods just west of I-25 for several hours that day. The closure began around 3 p.m. with lanes being fully reopened around 8 p.m.

CSPD, CSFD, and AMR all responded to the scene, which involved the motorcyclist, later identified as Cooreman, and a vehicle. Cooreman was transported to a local hospital where police say he died en route due to his injuries.

