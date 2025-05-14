Motorcyclist killed in Pueblo, woman suspected of vehicular homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The friend of a man killed in Pueblo while riding his motorcycle reached out to News5 asking for coverage on the deadly crash.

On Wednesday, News5 confirmed with Pueblo Police that the crash was reported on May 8 at about 9:40 p.m. in the area of Northern Avenue and Routt Avenue. The intersection is just east of Bessemer Park.

"The driver of an SUV was traveling west on Northern Ave. and turned north on Routt Ave. hitting a male motorcyclist," a spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department wrote to News5. "Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid prior to the motorcyclist being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The motorcyclist passed away after he was taken by helicopter to another hospital.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 48-year-old Christine Herrera. Herrera was originally charged with DUI and vehicular assault, but those charges were upgraded to vehicular homicide.

News5 has reached out to the coroner's office to confirm the identity of the victim. A friend identified him as David L., News5 is waiting to share the last name until we have confirmation from the coroner's office.





