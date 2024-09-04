Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead following crash in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on the north west side of the city Wednesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Boardwalk Drive and North 30th Street, which is located near Mountain Shadows Open Space.

CSPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. They say the motorcyclist was traveling north on North 30th Street and had crossed over the center of the road when they were hit by a vehicle heading south on North 30th Street.

The motorcyclist was determined to be dead at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

