Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash on I-25 last weekend near Woodmen Rd.

I-25 Crash
Shawn Shanle
The motorcyclist who died after a crash on I-25 near Woodmen Rd. has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
I-25 Crash
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 19:47:54-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The motorcyclist who died after a crash on I-25 near Woodmen Rd. has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 30, and shut down northbound I-25 for several hours that afternoon. The motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Micah Reese. According to police, he died at the scene of the crash.

The department says Reese was speeding on southbound I-25 and passing vehicles. They say he lost control near Woodmen Rd. and was ejected in the median. The motorcycle continued southbound and stopped in the center lane of northbound I-25.

According to police, this incident was the 50th fatal crash in 2023. They say 2022 had 56 traffic deaths.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App