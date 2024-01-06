Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash on I-25 last weekend near Woodmen Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The motorcyclist who died after a crash on I-25 near Woodmen Rd. has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 30, and shut down northbound I-25 for several hours that afternoon. The motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Micah Reese. According to police, he died at the scene of the crash.

The department says Reese was speeding on southbound I-25 and passing vehicles. They say he lost control near Woodmen Rd. and was ejected in the median. The motorcycle continued southbound and stopped in the center lane of northbound I-25.

According to police, this incident was the 50th fatal crash in 2023. They say 2022 had 56 traffic deaths.

