Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash Saturday, police say he was performing tricks

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist has been identified following a deadly crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 31-year-old Charles Velasquez.

Background Information

A man is dead following a single motorcycle crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Crest Hill View, which is located near the intersection of East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Velasquez dead at the scene.

According to CSPD's investigation, Velasquez was attempting to perform tricks on his motorcycle when he lost control, rode over a curb, went through a concrete sound barrier and a wooden fence before hitting a tree in a backyard.

This is the 32nd fatal crash in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 27 traffic deaths.

___





Head-to-head match up, the Seine bests the Arkansas River In terms of similarities - these two important rivers are as similar as a balance beam routine is to archery: not very. The Seine River has five times the flow rate of the Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.