Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash Saturday, police say he was performing tricks

On Saturday, July 27 at around 9:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash in the parking lot of 6867 Crest Hill View.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist has been identified following a deadly crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 31-year-old Charles Velasquez.

A man is dead following a single motorcycle crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Crest Hill View, which is located near the intersection of East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Velasquez dead at the scene.

According to CSPD's investigation, Velasquez was attempting to perform tricks on his motorcycle when he lost control, rode over a curb, went through a concrete sound barrier and a wooden fence before hitting a tree in a backyard.

This is the 32nd fatal crash in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 27 traffic deaths.

