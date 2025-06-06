Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash on Hancock Expressway last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The motorcyclist who died following a crash at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 28-year-old Elvin Jose Irizarry Iglesias.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Irizarry Iglesias was traveling northbound on Hancock Expressway. While navigating a curve, police say he crossed over the double yellow line into the southbound lanes and hit a vehicle.

Irizarry Iglesias was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This is the 14th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say that at this time last year, there were 19 traffic deaths.

___

Colorado woman says Pomeranian mauled to death while under the care of a sitter Julie Hsieh is calling for justice and accountability after her dog Lumi was reportedly mauled to death by a larger dog while in the care of a sitter. Colorado woman says her Pomeranian was mauled to death while in the care of a sitter

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.