Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash last month near Penrose Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who died in a crash last month near Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's office, she was 23-year-old Kelly Rahm.

Background Information

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on June 18 at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Jackson Street. CSPD says the crash involved three motorcyclists and a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said a motorcyclist, later identified as Rahm, was dead, and another motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

According to CSPD, the third motorcyclist left the scene and was contacted by officers at the hospital. At this time, the names and conditions of the two other motorcyclists have not been released. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

CSPD says based on initial information, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Jackson Street crossing North Nevada Avenue on a green light when at least one of the motorcycles hit the vehicle and all three motorcycles went down. Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

This is the 30 fatal crash in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 24 traffic deaths.

At this time police have not said if any charges will be filed as a result of the accident.

