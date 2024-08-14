Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist who died in a single motorcycle crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the motorcyclist was 43-year-old Kevin Bland.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at the intersection of North Murray Boulevard and Galley Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Bland was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Saturday, August 10.

CSPD says their investigation revealed Bland struck several cones marking a lane closure, as well as a traffic trailer before he fell off of his motorcycle. According to CSPD, alcohol is be considered as a factor in the crash.

This is the 34th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say they were 27 traffic deaths.

