Motorcyclist identified following deadly crash earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on West Cimarron Street in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 26-year-old Elijah Stephens.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on October 5 at the US 24 Frontage Road and West Cimarron Street intersection.

According to CSPD's investigation, the crash involved Stephens and a vehicle. As the vehicle was turning left from the frontage road, Stephens was traveling on West Cimmaron Street when he struck the vehicle.

Stephens was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Speed and alcohol are being considered as possible factors in the crash, according to CSPD.

This is the 41 traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, police say there were 39 traffic deaths.

