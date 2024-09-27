Motorcyclist identified following crash in Colorado Springs earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who died following a crash on the north west side of the city earlier this month has been identified.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he was 61-year-old Eddie Lee.

This was the 39 traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, there were 30 traffic deaths.

Background Information

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on the north west side of the city Tuesday, according to CSPD.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on September 3 at the intersection of Boardwalk Drive and North 30th Street, which is located near Mountain Shadows Open Space.

CSPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. They say the motorcyclist, later identified as Lee, was traveling north on North 30th Street and had crossed over the center of the road when they were hit by a vehicle heading south on North 30th Street.

Lee was determined to be dead at the scene.

___





City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged. City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.