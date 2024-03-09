Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash last month on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist who died after a crash last month on North Academy Boulevard has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office says he is 43-year-old Jacob (Jay) "Kingpin" Munson.

Munson Family

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, (CSPD), the crash happened on Thursday, February 29 just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and York Drive just south of East Woodmen Road.

The crash involved Munson's motorcycle and a sedan. Munson was taken to the hospital where he later died. CSPD says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This was the 11th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say there have been 50 traffic deaths in the last 365 days.

____

