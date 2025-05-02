Motorcyclist dead following crash on West Bijou Street near I-25 Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on West Bijou Street near I-25, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to CSPD, three people were taken to the hospital. Police say at the hospital, the motorcyclist died from their injuries.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened. The motorcyclist's identity will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

