Motorcyclist dead following crash on Peterson Road Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash last weekend, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Peterson Road and Hawk Wind Boulevard, which is located near Dublin Boulevard.
According to CSPD, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
