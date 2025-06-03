Motorcyclist dead following crash on Peterson Road Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash last weekend, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Peterson Road and Hawk Wind Boulevard, which is located near Dublin Boulevard.

According to CSPD, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

___

Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon ahead of next cold front Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon will be followed by a strong cold front Monday night, and widespread rain into the overnight hours. Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon ahead of next cold front

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.