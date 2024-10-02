Motorcyclist dead following crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo Tuesday evening

PUEBLO — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Tuesday evening, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 and Wills Boulevard.

Police say they're still investigating how the crash happened, but they did say it involved the motorcyclist and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They will be identified at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner. At this time, it is unclear if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

As of the publishing of this article, two westbound lanes of Highway 50 are closed. It is unclear when they will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

