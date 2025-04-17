Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead following crash involving a trash truck Wednesday afternoon

KOAA
COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a trash truck, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of East Cheyenne Road and Southgate Road, which is located south of the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.

According to CSPD, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

