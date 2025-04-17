Motorcyclist dead following crash involving a trash truck Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a trash truck, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of East Cheyenne Road and Southgate Road, which is located south of the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.

<br/>

According to CSPD, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Their name will be released at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

___





Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28. Asking locals if a no sit-lie ordinance would help or hurt Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.