Motorcyclist dead following crash in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Prospect Street, which is located northwest of Memorial Park.

According to police, initial information indicated the motorcyclist was westbound on East Platte Avenue when it collided with a vehicle on North Prospect Street.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they located the motorcyclist in the roadway. They say despite lifesaving measures, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The motorcyclist's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

