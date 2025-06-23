Motorcyclist dead following crash along East Bijou Street Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along East Bijou Street Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Bijou Street, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

Police say the crash involved a sedan and the motorcyclist. After an initial investigation, they say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Bijou Street when they hit the sedan that was southbound, exiting Platte Place.

According to CSPD, the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to survive their injuries.

