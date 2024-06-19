Motorcyclist dead following a crash, police searching for two people who fled

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead and two other motorcyclists fled the scene of the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8 p.m. on North Nevada Avenue near Penrose Hospital.

CSPD says three motorcyclists were involved in the crash, one of them is dead, and the other two fled the scene. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

According to CSPD, both directions of North Nevada Avenue are closed between East Van Buren Street and Jackson Street. They ask that you seek alternate routes. At this time, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

If you have any information on the two people who fled the scene, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

