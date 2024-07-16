Motorcyclist dead following a crash on Highway 50 near Las Animas Monday

BENT COUNTY — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 50 near Las Animas, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
It happened around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 400.
According to CSP, troopers determined a man riding a motorcycle westbound on Highway 50 failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the road and crashed. He was declared dead at the scene.
CSP says the man is a 57-year-old from La Junta. His name will be released at a later time by the Bent County Coroner's Office.
According to CSP, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Reminders of Motorcycle Safety
