Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, road closed as Colorado Springs Police investigates

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcycle accident in Colorado Springs this evening left a man dead, and the road is currently closed as CSPD investigates.

It happened at around 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Bypass and E. Fountain Blvd. near the Valley Hi Golf Course.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, and it was operated by 1 individual. The individual passed away due to injuries on scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is heading the investigation. The Martin Luther King Bypass and E. Fountain Blvd. are currently closed between S. Circle Dr. and Shasta Dr. as the scene of the crash is being investigated.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, and travelers are asked to find alternate routes.

