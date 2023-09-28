Mother of Riley Whitelaw takes the stand on day two of witness testimony

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Witness testimony is expected to continue in the trial of Johsua Johnson, the alleged killer of Riley Whitelaw.

On day one, the prosecution brought forward detectives, crime scene investigators, and Riley's best friend. The prosecution walked the jury through the layout of the Walgreens and the events that led up to Riley's killing.

Today, the prosecution called Courtenay Whitelaw, Riley's mother to the stand. Prosecuting attorney Gaia asked Courtenay to go ahead and explain a little more about who her daughter was.

Courtenay explained nuances of Riley's day-to-day life, from working at Walgreens to being in the marching band, and more. Before the prosecution went into detail about statements made by Riley to her mother, the court paused to outline the next part of the testimony as limited evidence. Much like the testimony of Anna Shelton, this testimony establishes a motive.

WATCH: REMEMBERING RILEY WHITELAW

Remembering Riley Whitelaw

The prosecution walked Courtenay through the day of events on June 11, the day Riley was killed. Courtenay became visibly emotional when talking about the moment she arrived at the Walgreens and saw the crime scene.

"I was upset, you're just going through all the things that you think of because I maybe just thought it was a robbery when I got there," said Courtney. "When they were asking me if there was anyone Riley did not like, the only person I could think of was the defendant," she continued.

This was in response to what Courtenay described as comments Joshua had made towards Riley. Courtenay said Riley told her that Johnson had a weird "vibe" as Riley would say. These conversations began in the fall of 2021.

One incident that made Riley extremely uncomfortable, was from an alleged incident where Johnson brushed his hand along her butt while the two were at the photo booth area. Another incident came when Johnson allegedly asked Riley to go out with her, Courtenay said. Riley politely told Johnson she was not interested.

Courtenay testified that after having multiple conversations about Johnson's advances, Courtenay told Riley she should bring this up to the manager. The testimony then began to shift towards Riley's new relationship.

Riley and her boyfriend Jake met while Riley was working at Walgreens. According to Courtenay, Riley had a feeling that Johnson had become "salty", especially after Riley's boyfriend Jake began to work at the store.

The prosecution ended their examination of Courtenay and went ahead and showed an image of a Social Security number that was found in Johnson's locker. When asked who's Social Security number was Courtenay said it was Riley's. When asked if that was either her or Riley's handwriting, Courtenay said no.

The prosecution went ahead and ended their examination.

The defense began their cross-examination focusing on the conversations between Riley and her mother. Defense attorney O'Riley asked Courtenay if Riley was documenting the incidents that had occurred between Johnson and Riley. After a short questioning, the defense stopped their cross-examination.

The next witness called to the stand was Jonathan Roe. Roe was the shift lead in the Walgreens where Riley worked. Roe started working there in 2020 and left in 2022 before Riley was killed.

According to Roe, Johnson was already an employee when he began in March of 2020. Riley began working after Roe was already working. Roe was instructed to identify Johnson in the courtroom and he pointed to him.

Johnson provided testimony on the interactions he had with Riley and Johnson on shift. Roe explained that during interactions between the two, Riley seemed uncomfortable. The defense attempted to object to this section of testimony due to the "lack of foundation" on the testimony, but it was overruled.

Roe went on to describe an extremely uncomfortable interaction he heard between Johnson and Riley, where Roe allegedly heard Johnson telling her "I bet you like to be choked". Roe said after hearing this he admitted that he was not a person of confrontation, but spoke with Riley and said she should talk to their manager and he would sit in if it made her feel comfortable.

Roe went on to explain an interaction that he had with Johnson where Johnson used his phone. Roe explained he came to find Johnson searching through his phone. Roe would later realize certain text conversations were deleted from his phone him and Riley.

Roe said there was one time when he had heard a large bang in the photo lab of the Walgreens. After investigating he witnessed Johnson in distress. When asked if everything was okay, Johnson told him there were people working there who should not be there.

The prosecution went on to bring up photos of a text conversation between Riley and Roe after his employment at Walgreens. The conversation went on between the two and Riley attempted to ask for advice from Roe.

The text said Riley was feeling uncomfortable following more advances from Johnson and that he appeared to be jealous when Riley would hang out with her boyfriend and another male employee in the store.

In cross-examination, the defense focused on the conversations Roe had with detectives following the killing of Riley. Pointing out that Roe described both Riley and Johnson as intelligent, smart, and a good team. The defense pivoted to Roe's observance of the uncomfortable incidents that he had observed.

Roe went on to describe the working relationship between Crystal, a manager at the store, and Johnson. Roe said that Crystal and Johnson had known each other and did have some sort of friendly relationship outside of work.

The court entered its morning recess following these questions.

After returning from the morning recess, the defense opened their questioning with Roe about a man named Alan Wise. According to the defense, Wise allegedly was known by store employees for rummaging through the dumpsters. while Roe said he had heard of the name, he had never had any interactions with Alan Wise.

The defense pivoted their question to focus on the surveillance systems of the store. Roe was detailed about seeing Johnson interacting with the surveillance system.

According to Roe, at no point were any of the passwords, and security codes for doors or the surveillance system computer would ever be changed and there was no instruction on doing so ever from upper-level management.

The jury asked Roe was asked if it was normal for employees to stack the red crates that they had. Roe said if the crates were full then they would stack them but if they were empty then they would nest them inside each other.

Roe was excused from this case.

____

