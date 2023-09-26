Jury selected in the murder trial of Joshua Johnson, alleged killer of Riley Whitelaw

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A jury was selected on Tuesday to serve on the jury in the murder trial of Joshua Johnson, the man accused of murdering his co-worker Riley Whitelaw in 2022.

During a preliminary hearing back in November, the 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in connection to Riley's death.

Judge Eric Bentley said that trial will begin Wednesday where we are expected to hear opening statements from the defense and prosecution beginning at 9:00 a.m. News5 will continue to follow the trail daily bringing you updated and daily coverage of courtroom procedures and testimony here.

Case Background

17-year-old Riley Whitelaw was found dead in the break room of the Walgreens off Centennial Boulevard on Colorado Springs' westside on the evening of June 11th, 2022. Riley was found by the store manager after they had come back to the store to check on Riley after she had not come back from break.

Johnson, Riley's coworker at the time, was arrested the night of the killing after he was found walking south along I-25 near Walsenburg. In November's preliminary hearing, investigators told the court that they believed no one other than Johnson could be responsible for Riley's killing after reviewing initial surveillance footage and evidence from the store.

According to the arrest affidavit for Johnson, the manager became concerned for Riley's safety after they allegedly saw Johnson on surveillance video attempting to block cameras. According to the affidavit, Riley and her manager had previously spoken about her getting her shift moved as she had previously filed a complaint against Johnson over unwanted advances.

Riley's death had ripple effects across the Colorado Springs community, and the state as a whole. Riley, an Air Academy High School student at the time, was set to graduate that year. She will be remembered for her joy, curiosity, love for art, and helping others.

WATCH: THE MOTHER TURNING TRAGEDY INTO ACTION

The mother turning tragedy into action

Following the media attention surrounding the death of Riley Whitelaw, her mom Courtenay, and Riley's friends took action after Riley's identity was released in an arrest warrant for her alleged killer. Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Legislature agreed, signing 'Riley's Law', Senate Bill 23-075, into law in 2023.

The new law, which will take effect in 2024, is designed to protect the identities of underage victims and witnesses across Colorado from being released in reports that could be seen by the public.

