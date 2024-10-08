Mother Cabrini Day in Colorado, first American saint had ties to Cañon City

CAÑON CITY — Monday is Mother Cabrini Day, and America's first saint has ties to southern Colorado. Cabrini spent time at the Saint Scholastica School in Cañon City at the beginning of the 1900s, which was near the end of her life.

Phil Lund bought the building in 2019 and since then, the building has become part of the National Register of Historic Places. It's located west of Cañon City High School.

Lund says Cabrini spent time in Cañon City because she loved the weather, the area and found the school grounds relaxing.

"We call this the Cabrini Building, so that's what we call it," said Lund. "Just because we know that she was just a phenomenal personality that was in the United States, did some amazing things, and so we're going to honor her by continuing to call this the Cabrini Building here in Cañon City."

Mother Cabrini Day was declared a state holiday in 2020 as an alternative to Columbus Day.

