More than 680 people killed on Colorado roads last year, push for safety

COLORADO — More than 680 people were killed on Colorado roads in 2024, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
State agencies and safety advocates will gather Tuesday morning in Denver to share plans for safer roads in 2025. The event will cover the following:
- a new program to reduce speeding in construction zones
- new funding and measures to protect pedestrians and cyclists
- enforcement programs aimed at impaired drivers
- efforts to improve motorcycle safety
- new technology to alert roadside workers about vehicles entering their lane.
According to CDOT, the 681 traffic deaths were around a 6% decrease from 2023, however, they say more needs to be done to continue to make progress when it comes to traffic safety.
The Colorado State Patrol and CDOT have a goal to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries by 22.5% from 2023 to 2027.
CDOT says despite the decrease in total traffic deaths from last year compared to 2023, motorcycle and construction zone deaths increased significantly.
According to CDOT, one-third of traffic deaths involved impaired drivers.
