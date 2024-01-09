Watch Now
More than 40 schools receive threat deemed 'fictitious' by investigators

Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 09, 2024
KIOWA COUNTY - More than 40 schools across Colorado received a bomb threat via email Tuesday, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office.

In a social media post, the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office said that the schools were cleared by law enforcement and that the threat was "deemed fictitious." The release goes on to say that there is no active threat at this time and that an investigation into the source of the threats is underway.

News5 has confirmed that the Eads School in Kiowa County, the Ellicott School District in El Paso County and the East Otero School District in La Junta received the threat.


