More than 40 graduate to be deputies in southern Colorado sheriff's offices

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 40 graduates will begin their work as deputies at sheriff's offices across southern Colorado. They graduated Thursday from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's Regional Training Academy.

Of the 41 graduates, 35 of them will work in El Paso County, four will work in Teller County, and two will work in Fremont County.

"Often, criminals don't have boundaries, they don't have jurisdictions so, it's important here locally to have a regional approach as those people victimize our community and try to escape into other jurisdictions," said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal.

The next certified class will graduate this summer.

