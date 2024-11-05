More than 3 million dollars allocated for Colorado wildlife

COLORADO — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) has allocated more than $3 million for 33 projects across Colorado.

RMEF says they are continuing their long-standing commitment to the following:



Colorado’s elk

other wildlife

conservation

hunting

“This funding supports the largest single-state elk population in North America by bolstering five ongoing research studies, seven wildlife-friendly fencing efforts and 10 habitat enhancement projects,” said Jenn Doherty, RMEF managing director of Mission Operations.

REMF says they allotted more than $700,000 that helped leverage more than $2 million in partner funding for the 2024 projects, which carry over into next year.

“We have more members in Colorado than any other state. And they show how much they care for wildlife and wild landscapes by their commitment to raise this funding and also by dedicating their time and efforts to help with volunteer habitat stewardship work,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.

To view these projects, visit RMEF's website.

