More than 25 recruits graduate from Colorado Springs Police Training Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than two dozen police recruits are one step closer to keeping the Colorado Springs community safe.

28 officers graduated from the Colorado Springs Police Training Academy Thursday. They went through 26 weeks of intensive training, which included hands-on training as well as academic testing.

News5 spoke with one graduate who tells us this is a dream come true.

"It was a moment I was looking forward to for awhile, said Kyle Harper, an Officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department. "The process to get into the Colorado Springs Police Department takes some time and a lot of effort."

The officers will now go through 15 weeks of field training with an experienced officer before responding to calls on their own.

