More than 20 Colorado schools recognized for supporting military students

COLORADO — An event at the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday recognized 27 schools across the state that go above and beyond to support military students and their families.

Schools that apply for the Purple Star designation have demonstrated a commitment to helping military students navigate the following:



challenges associated with moves

parental deployments

adjusting to new schools

WATCH: Purple Star school program aims to help military families

Out of the nine districts across the state being recognized, seven of them are in El Paso County.

In Fountain, Fort Carson School District 8, Mountainside Elementary School is being recognized.

Their Kindness Club created a special support ribbon featuring the name of every student. The district says this ribbon symbolizes unity and gratitude for the sacrifices made by military families.

Fountain Fort Carson School District 8

In celebration of Military Child Month, Abrams Elementary School hosted a Heroes Lunch to recognize and appreciate families who have served or are currently serving.

Fountain Fort Carson School District 8

In Widefield School District 3, Widefield High School and Grand Mountain School both received a Purple Star designation.

