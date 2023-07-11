More than 150 insurance companies sue Xcel Energy over Marshall Fire claims

DENVER — More than 150 insurance companies are suing Xcel Energy, claiming the company’s negligence is to blame for the Marshall Fire and the damages it caused and demanding it pay for the settlements paid out to victims of the fire.

This is the latest in a growing number of lawsuits against Xcel Energy, after the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released its findings last month into the causes of the Dec. 30 2021 Marshall Fire.

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said the investigation found the Marshall Fire started as two separate fires: The first likely sparked by a religious group’s buried fire from a week prior, and the second from a disconnected Xcel Energy power line.

“We also know that the two fires became one at some point,” Sheriff Johnson said during a news conference June 8th. “But, there is no way for us to precisely determine when or where this occurred.”

Xcel Energy said in June it “strongly disagree[d]” with that conclusion, and the Boulder County District Attorney announced no criminal charges would be filed. Lawsuits, however, were quick to come.

At the same time the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released its investigation findings, attorneys representing 24 Marshall Fire victims announced a mass action lawsuit against Xcel Energy. Attorney Benjamin Petiprin told our Denver news partners more than a hundred additional victims have joined the suit since then. He predicted “thousands and thousands” of people to sue the company.

“Everyone is upset against Xcel Energy,” Petiprin said. “They're upset that this happened. I think that the report in a lot of ways was cathartic for a lot of the community, because they finally could say ‘Okay, this wasn't just some random thing that happened.’ It wasn't an act of God. There was an actual cause, and the cause is, you know, the people that provide electricity to you.”

Petiprin welcomes this latest lawsuit filed by the many insurance companies and said its size should bolster the case for his clients.

“It is an encouraging sign to see that all of these insurance companies are filing, and I’ll tell you why: Insurance companies have offices on the ground, everywhere,” Petiprin said. “In my experience in the past, they have access to information that not everyone would have. And so the fact that they’re filing a lawsuit is indicative of the fact that their own independent evidence has shown that there’s liability on behalf of Xcel Energy. If they felt like there was no liability here, they would not be wasting their time.”

Petiprin expects his firm’s mass action lawsuit against Xcel Energy to keep growing in the months ahead, with the statute of limitations on claims of negligence coming in December. This week, his firm is asking a judge to consider consolidating all of the lawsuits related to the Marshall Fire into one courthouse, before one judge. His hope, he said, is that it “forces Xcel to the table” to settle the cases.

“It is really important to show Xcel that … all of the survivors of this fire are going to band together,” he said. “And they’re going to come after them to get what they are deserved, and what they are owed in this case.”

Our news partners reached out to Xcel Energy regarding this new lawsuit filed by insurance companies, and were pointed to the company’s statement from June: