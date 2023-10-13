More than 1,000 customers without power on the eastside of Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — More 1,000 customers are currently without power on the eastside of Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Utilities says that there are two separate outages in Colorado Springs. One was reported near the intersection of Pikes Peak Ave. and S. Murray Blvd. shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. They also say that they are aware of the outage, and have a service crew working to get power restored.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the outage, or when power will be restored in the area.

The other outage was reported near the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. and Galley Rd. Colorado Springs Utilities says that more than 200 customers are affected by this outage.

The outage was reported shorty after 9 a.m. Friday, and Utilities says they have a crew working on restoring power to the area

