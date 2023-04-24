More people report rock-throwing incidents from same evening as Arvada woman's death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people reported separate rock-throwing incidents in Jefferson County the same evening that a suspect threw a rock at an Arvada driver, killing her.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was driving northbound on Indiana Street around 10:45 p.m. on April 19 when a person — possibly from a vehicle or the side of the road — threw a large rock at her car, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Her car left the roadway and she was found by her friend. Bartell had died at the scene.

Crime Employer offers $15,000 reward after woman killed by rock thrown at her vehicle Bayan Wang

Jenny Fulton, public affairs director with the sheriff's office, said Monday that two people contacted the sheriff's office about similar incidents from that evening on southbound Highway 93 between mile marker 128 and Coal Creek Canyon Road. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. The suspect's vehicle was traveling northbound, Fulton said.

In the first new report, which was reported at 7 p.m. the following day, April 20, a person said their car was damaged around 10:30 p.m. the night prior. The rear driver's side windows were broken and the driver was not injured.

The second new report was made over the weekend to Crime Stoppers. The person said the crime happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 20. In this case, the windshield was cracked and the driver was not injured.

The suspect believed to be responsible for the attacks, remains at large.

The sheriff's office is asking residents for any home surveillance footage from April 19 between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. if they live along Simms, 100th Avenue, Candelas Parkway, Highway 72, Highway 93, Highway 128/120th Avenue, McCaslin and Indiana. Residents are asked to look for a light-colored pickup truck or SUV. Tesla owners are also asked to check any video footage from their vehicle in this area during that time.

Similar attacks were previously reported on that evening, including:



10:04 p.m. on April 19 – Westminster - 100th Avenue and Simms Street – Rock through windshield, driver not injured

- 100th Avenue and Simms Street – Rock through windshield, driver not injured 10:26 p.m. on April 19 - Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – Rock through windshield, minor injuries to driver

Highway 93 at Highway 72 – Rock through windshield, minor injuries to driver Between 10:26 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on April 19:

Jefferson County - Highway 93 near Highway 128 - No injuries. Rock thrown through minivan's driver's side windows. Jefferson County - Highway 93 near Highway 128 - No injuries. Rock cracked the windshield of a Subaru Forester Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - Rock through a windshield, minor injuries to driver Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - Rock vs. Toyota 4Runner with body damage to vehicle, driver not injured 10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – Rock thrown through the windshield of a yellow Chevy Spark, killing driver Bartell



The JCSO said the series of crimes appears to have involved a light-colored pickup truck or SUV.

If you were in any of these areas and witnessed anything related to the suspect vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters are eligible for a reward up to $17,000 and can remain anonymous.

Commercial Flooring Services announced Friday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information in honor of Bartell, whom they called their "youngest, brightest employee."

