More money is coming to help people with their finances in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — United Way of Pueblo County has received a $25,000 grant from Wells Fargo. The money will go towards the organization's three economic mobility and opportunity programs in the county.

The free supported programs are listed below:



Bank On Pueblo County

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program

Financial Empowerment Center (FEC)

United Way of Pueblo County says Bank On Pueblo County is a collaboration between financial institutions, community-based organizations, and local government to ensure people have the opportunity to be financially healthy.

VITA provides free income tax filings for those who's household income is less than $60,000 during tax season.

According to United Way of Pueblo County, the FEC offers professional, one-on-one financial counseling and coaching.

"...These programs are so important because they really get at the heart of what a lot of folks in our community are struggling with and that's financial health," said Bianca Hicks with United Way of Pueblo County. "If we can help people have a good financial foundation at the end of the day, there's so many things in our lives that connects back to that."

For more information about these programs, visit United Way of Pueblo County's Website.

