More job hunters seeking help through Catholic Charities in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is seeing an increasing number of people at their employment center. "I lost my job during the pandemic. I've been looking ever since,” said one job seeker name Sherrell.

Some need help securing a job, others feeling the pinch of life in Colorado Springs getting more expensive are looking for a job upgrade. "We have a housing crunch, inflation, that effects food prices, and cost of daily living," said Catholic Charities Vice President of Adult and Immigrant Services, Corey Almond.

The employment center is more than a job referral service. It is a resource for building skills and a plan for getting a job. "People who may be in those places where they need support, guidance, encouragement and the right tools to find better stability," said Almond. The center helps prepare people for job searches, provides computer access, and resume suggestions.

It also helps make connections with job recruiters. Job seeker Sherrell was in the center because of a job fair for Amazon. She hoped to find work with hours that would allow her to be home for her daughter by the end of the school day.

A company the size of Amazon can pick and choose where they recruit. The reputation of Catholic Charities helped make the Amazon connection. "We've built relationships with our employers. They trust us because we have people who have skills,” said Almond.