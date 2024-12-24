More homes on the hill: Monument residents react to future building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More development for Monument Ridge East development is a go. On December 12th, El Paso County commissioners unanimously voted to rezone about 60 acres for building new homes.

"The folks that are working on the planning of this development need to take into consideration of the infrastructure," said Monument resident David Stahl.

For those wondering where this is: the rezoned lane is east of I-25, just across the way from the area where a Buc-ee's will potentially be built.

A petition online with over 1600 signatures alleges more development on this land would create environmental, traffic, and crime issues in the area.

One Monument resident says living there has gotten more expensive and hopes these potential new homes can be more affordable.

"What we need is affordable housing. Because it's driving Coloradans out," said Laurie Mabidilla.

Other residents said that growth can happen but it must be smart.

"Having the necessary infrastructure in place before you start building these new apartment complexes and housing developments," Stahl said.





