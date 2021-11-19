More endangered Black Footed Ferrets returning to Southern Colorado

PUEBLO COUNTY — Southern Colorado is part of the comeback for the endangered Black Footed Ferret. U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are releasing ferrets back to the wild in west Pueblo County on Friday.

Around 40 years ago the native mammal to North America was believed extinct. Then a small population was discovered in Wyoming. Endangered species programs, including the one at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, banded together in breeding programs to bring Black Footed Ferrets back to healthy numbers.

Ferrets bred in captivity are kept at a distance from humans to avoid domestication. When mature they go to transition centers where they live in large outdoor enclosures that simulate life in the wild. When ready they get released to locations where there are large prairie dog populations because that is their natural prey. The prairie of Pueblo County is one of the more recent locations determined to be a good place to expand the Black Footed Ferret population.