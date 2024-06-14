Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman placed on paid administrative leave

MONUMENT — Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman has been placed on paid administrative leave. In a statement, Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind says an interim Town Manager will oversee day-to-day operations.

The statement goes on to say that specific details about why Foreman was placed on leave will not be released because it is a personnel matter.

You can read the full statement below:

After careful consideration and consultation with legal counsel, the Town council has decided to place the town manager on paid administrative leave effective immediately. We have appointed an interim town manager to oversee day-to-day operations during this period. We appreciate your understanding and assure you that this decision was made with the best interests of our community in mind. As this is a personnel matter, we will not be discussing specific details at this time. Thank you. Mayor Mitch LaKind

