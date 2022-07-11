Monument Police Department warns of scam calls

MONUMENT — The Monument Police Department has warned community members to be aware of scams in which callers are claiming to work for the police department, and are asking to collect fraudulent payments.

If you receive this type of call, do not give out any personal or financial information.

This isn't the first time that fraudsters are posing as law enforcement in El Paso County. Back on June 20, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning of scammers pretending to work for EPCSO, and asking for Police Week donations.

These scammers can either call pretending to be police officers, or they may pretend to be calling on behalf of the police department.

While most of these scammers are usually after money, they sometimes call pretending to be a close family member that needs help.

But it's not just law enforcement that these scammers are posing to be. El Paso County community members have recently experienced calls from fraudsters posing to work for Black Hills Energy and Colorado Springs Utilities.

In some cases, some scammers may even use text messages or a robocall.

Anyone can fall victim to these scammers, but seniors seem to be the most at risk.

For any concerns, the Monument Police Department asks to call 719-390-5555 and request to speak with an officer, or call 719-481-3253 to speak with the Court Clerk.

