Montrose High School and CHSAA respond after slurs found in locker room

MONTROSE — Montrose High School and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) are responding to slurs and a swastika found in the visitor's locker room used by Mesa Ridge's football team Saturday.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Montrose County School Officials released a statement saying the district conducted an investigation and found Montrose High School football players did not enter the locker room where the slurs were found 24 hours ahead of the game.

CHSAA also responded saying it is aware of the incident and condemns "racism, discrimination, and hate in any and all forms."

The Gazette's Marcus Hill contributed to this web story.

