Monoclonal antibodies: El Paso County Commission learns more

EL PASO COUNTY — There is research showing success treating COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies. The data shows the treatment can lower the risk of hospitalization and death.

At the request of El Paso County Commissioners, Dr. Hillary Lum a physician and PhD researcher with the University of Colorado Medical School, presented the latest information on the treatment and its success.

The treatment is an antiviral that goes after the COVID-19 virus. "Binds to the surface of the virus particle and prevents the virus form infecting a cell," said Lum. It inhibits virus progression and allows the body’s immune system to better target remaining cells that do get infected.

Researchers have documented the success with studies tracking people who contracted COVID-19 and were given monoclonal antibodies. "The number behind this is that there's a 70% reduction in hospitalizations and death," said Lum. Recovery also happened more quickly.

Awareness of the potential treatment option is important as the pandemic persists. The treatment works when symptoms are showing but caught early. Less than 10 days, preferably within seven of symptoms appearing.

Availability for the treatment is expanding, however there are currently limited resources. A prescription along with a referral for the treatment are required. Priority is given to certain high-risk groups. You can learn more at this link on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website,

Monoclonal antibodies do not prevent COVID-19. It is a tool for treatment. Vaccinations remain the priority measure for preventing infection from the virus.