Money Available to Help Hungry and Unhoused People in Pueblo

PUEBLO — People who are hungry or homeless in Pueblo will now have more resources to help them.

The federal government has given United Way of Pueblo County close to $100,000.

The money will go toward non-profits that help feed and house people.

"These funds are critical toward our community, it ensures that everyone that lives here has the opportunity to have the basic needs of food and shelter," United Way of Pueblo County's Bianca Hicks said.

The window is now open to apply for grant money until March 6.

