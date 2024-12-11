Monday's snowstorm causing unexpected car repairs for drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Icy roads from Monday's snowstorm caused many city drivers, including Ashley Daniels, major headaches.

Daniels says she was driving less than 25 miles per hour and hit a curbside on the way back from picking up her kids on Monday.

"I'm glad my kids are safe," Daniels said.

Moments later, Daniels saw two car accidents between Oro Blanco Drive and Carefree Circle.

She is thankful for her family's safety, but the cost of car repairs will be a problem, especially right before Christmas and as a single mother.

"I got two teen boys. Their gifts are expensive. Now, I gotta do what I can take or put back for maybe later," Daniels said.

Jeremy Beaudean with JM Auto Shop says the auto shop doesn't always get busier because of snowstorms, but when it does, it does.

"Really like yesterday, wet roads then froze... it creates a better chance for sliding into curbs and damage," Beaudean said.

Daniels says she's used to driving in bad weather and says extra caution is necessary.

"Fingers crossed. I cannot handle this again," Daniels said.



