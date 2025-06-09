Monday is the deadline to appeal your property tax assessment

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — If you want to appeal your property tax assessment, Monday is the deadline to get it done. Property valuations across El Paso County largely remain flat compared to what we saw in the last assessment.
When you appeal, you are asking the county to remove your property from the mass appraisal model and have an actual appraiser to an assessment.
Experts say if you saw your home value go down, then it would be worth filing an appeal.
To file an appeal online, visit your county assessor's website, which are listed below:
- Baca County
- Bent County
- Cheyenne County
- Crowley County
- Custer County
- Elbert County
- El Paso County
- Fremont County
- Huerfano County
- Kiowa County
- Las Animas County
- Lincoln County
- Otero County
- Park County
- Prowers County
- Pueblo County
- Teller County
___
The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail
Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.