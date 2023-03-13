Monarch Mountain extending season an additional week

SALIDA, Colorado — Good new, ski fans!

Monarch Mountain has announced that they will be extending their season this year, according to a Facebook post from the mountain.

Due to the most recent storm, the mountain will be open for an additional week, and they will now close on April 16, 2023.

In a 24 hour span, the mountain received 11 inches of snow. Last week, Monarch had just under two feet of snow accumulate.

For more information, visit Ski Monarch's Website.

____

